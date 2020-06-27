Critical Survey: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuit and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $308.41, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 19.50% 32.03% 18.85% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $6.78 billion 11.01 $1.56 billion $5.58 51.35 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuit beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

