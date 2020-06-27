Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Cromwell Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:CMW opened at A$0.75 ($0.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.98. Cromwell Group has a 52-week low of A$0.68 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of A$1.35 ($0.95).

In other news, insider Lisa Scenna bought 55,000 shares of Cromwell Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,225.00 ($34,911.35). Also, insider Leon Blitz bought 550,000 shares of Cromwell Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$488,950.00 ($346,773.05). Insiders purchased a total of 695,000 shares of company stock valued at $618,275 in the last 90 days.

Cromwell Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

