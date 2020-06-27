CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVSI. Cowen assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered CV Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CV Sciences from $0.80 to $1.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CV Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.35.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

