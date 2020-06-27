Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is a stem cell and regenerative medicine company. It is developing a therapeutic stem cell platform Cymerus(TM), a mesenchymal stem cell technology for human therapeutic use. Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is based in Armadale, Australia. “

Get Cynata Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CYYNF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Cynata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.25.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cynata Therapeutics (CYYNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cynata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.