DA Davidson Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFC. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OCFC opened at $16.76 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $977.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

