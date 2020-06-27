Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George acquired 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

