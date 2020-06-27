DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.88. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

