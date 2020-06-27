Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $149.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

