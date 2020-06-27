Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $8,337,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Shares of DE stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

