Deere & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 590.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of DE opened at $149.04 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

