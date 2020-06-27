DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

DBOEY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.73. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

