Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 5,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Company Profile (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

