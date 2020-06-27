Dominic Paul Acquires 64,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Dominic Paul bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($255,771.92).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.22. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.55).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

