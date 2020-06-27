Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $911.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.13. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Domo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Domo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Domo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Domo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Domo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

