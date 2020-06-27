Drone Delivery Canada’s (TAKOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.80 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

