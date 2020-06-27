Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dropbox in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

DBX stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after buying an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 16,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 739,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 734,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,450 shares of company stock worth $16,605,222. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.