Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) Announces July 1st IPO

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) expects to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 65,800,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings generated $1.8 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $480.2 million. The company has a market-cap of $8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Barclays served as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, TD Securities Raymond James, Stephens, William Blair, Academy Securities and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Dun & Bradstreet is a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Our mission is to deliver a global network of trust, enabling clients to transform uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Clients embed our trusted, end-to-end solutions into their daily workflows to inform commercial credit decisions, confirm suppliers are financially viable and compliant with laws and regulations enhance salesforce productivity and gain visibility into key markets. Our solutions support our clients’ mission critical business operations by providing proprietary and curated data and analytics to help drive informed decisions and improved outcomes. “.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings was founded in 1841 and has 4037 employees. The company is located at 103 John F. Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills, NJ 07078, US and can be reached via phone at (973) 921-5500 or on the web at http://www.dnb.com.

