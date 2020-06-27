Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TNHDF stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Duo World has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

