E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.51).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Thursday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.68.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.