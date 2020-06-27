E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.51).

EOAN stock opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.69 and its 200 day moving average is €9.68. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

