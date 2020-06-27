Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 98.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eastgroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.