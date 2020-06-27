EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.83

News articles about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a daily sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted EASYJET PLC/S’s analysis:

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. UBS Group upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.