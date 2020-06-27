eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

