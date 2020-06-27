Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

ECL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

