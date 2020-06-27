Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

