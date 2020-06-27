Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.63

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.63 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 255.98 ($3.26), with a volume of 68862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of $825.17 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.60.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

