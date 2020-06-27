Edwards Lifesciences Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $88.33 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Insiders sold a total of 199,271 shares of company stock worth $26,104,305 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

