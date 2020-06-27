ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.74.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

