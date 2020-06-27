Elis’ (ELSSF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Elis from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Elis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Elis alerts:

Shares of ELSSF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Elis has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.