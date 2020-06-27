Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

Enbridge stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

