Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ENDP opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $776.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

