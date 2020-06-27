Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after buying an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of ET opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.68. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.