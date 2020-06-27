Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $888.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.16.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$228.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -9.87%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

