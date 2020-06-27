Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $617,000 Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 178.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.34. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

