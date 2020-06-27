Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $625,000 Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $81,847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $58,759,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,106,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toro by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

