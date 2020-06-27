ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

XNGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.812 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

