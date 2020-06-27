Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Entergy worth $56,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Entergy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

