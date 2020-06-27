EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $257.98

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.98 and last traded at $253.68, with a volume of 393100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.68.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $115,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

