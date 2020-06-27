Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of ERRPF opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

