Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$19.50 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$19.50 target price on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.33.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.2199999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

