Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,090 shares of company stock worth $22,537,118. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.