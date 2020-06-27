Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

