Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

