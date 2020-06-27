Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.27.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.