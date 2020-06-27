Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Share Price

Media headlines about Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gainey Capital earned a news sentiment score of -4.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Gainey Capital stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Gainey Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Gainey Capital

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

