FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

NYSE FDS opened at $328.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $343.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.