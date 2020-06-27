FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $323.95 and last traded at $322.49, with a volume of 188648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.21.

The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

