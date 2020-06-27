FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,712,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,005,000 after purchasing an additional 818,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

