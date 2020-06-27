FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,735 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SNN opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

