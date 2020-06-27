FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,901,000 after purchasing an additional 422,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $215.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $219.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra upped their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

